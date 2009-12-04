Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:53 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 
 

‘Teen News Network’ Puts Student Reporters Behind the Camera

The new TV series, sponsored by the Patricia Henley Foundation and starring local teens, will debut Dec. 10

By Leslie Dinaberg, Noozhawk Contributor | December 4, 2009 | 1:56 a.m.

A new television series called Teen News Network — produced by local teenagers and sponsored by the nonprofit Patricia Henley Foundation — will debut at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 on Channel 17, with additional airings through the week.

Cast members auditioned over the summer, and 28 young men and women were selected to produce, write and star in a 30-minute weekly television show that will spotlight positive events happening in local schools.

The teen reporters — who include Patrick Alcerro, Ashley Almada, Cortlandt Ames, Ian Bankhead, Ian Carradine, Jonathan Boomerez, Madeline Centrella, Mia Chavez, Rachelle Clark, Tyler Cody, Chris Eckert, Ali Everson, Rob Gray, Andrew Gutierrez, Geoffrey Hahn, Dominique Harris, Sashya Harris, Sarah Minnis, Glee Morse, Lauren Mounts, Alan Pacheco, Julie Rios, Hannah Robinson, Hailey Sestak, Harley Sugarman, Paris Tennberg, Devyn Williams and Haley Yuhasz — will cover junior and senior high school performing arts, mock trial competitions, sports, science, environment, trends fads, movie reviews and other “hot” issues.

Morse, a San Marcos High sophomore, said the students started training in September on the camera and editing equipment, courtesy of The Santa Barbara Channels.

The team has been training and rehearsing each Saturday, and during the week, individuals have been producing segments about activities going on at their schools. For example, Morse filmed a rehearsal of Dracula, San Marcos’ fall production.

.

“We film two weeks in advance of the date the show goes out,” said Morse. “That way we make sure we have everything edited and all the music for everything is good.”

“We have met with all of the principals and publicity people for the schools involved, and they are very excited. We are, too!” said Peter McCorkle, the show’s director.

Each segment will feature students and stories from different schools.

“It just depends on what’s going on at a school,” Morse said. “And the cool thing about it is not only do we have high schools, but we also have middle schools and junior highs and all of that. It’s Teen News Network, so we don’t have elementary school, but it’s cool to see what’s going on all over town. ... It’s so much fun I can’t wait for Saturday to come.”

In addition to its Dec. 10 debut, the Teen News Network is scheduled to air on Channel 17 at 11 p.m. Dec. 11, 1 p.m. Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

