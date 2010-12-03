Captain’s Log: A Real-World Whale Rescue

I saw a drawing of a whale with a fouled rope, and it made me remember a real-world whale save story to share. Settle back while I spin a seafaring yarn of critters, danger and good works.

Many years ago (well, at least 10), Capt. Tiffany Vague and I were on a charter near the rugged west end of Santa Cruz Island. Fortunately, we were enjoying a rare (for that area) day of calm winds and blue skies. Nearshore fishing was good, and our passengers were hooting and hollering while reeling in some very tasty dinner fish. They had families to feed, and fresh fish was their culinary goal.

We all spun around when we heard a loud “whoosh” sound two points off the larboard bow. It was a big California gray whale cruising through the lush kelp beds off Fraser Point. We cheered in unison and waved at the gentle giant about a quarter-mile away. We kept fishing, and the whale stayed around.

After awhile, Capt. Tiffany and I glanced meaningfully at each other because we both recognized that something wasn’t right with that gray whale. It began thrashing about more than is normal and stayed in one area.

We asked our charter clients to put fishing on hold in order to investigate. They were more than willing. As we moved slowly toward the agitated animal, I radioed another trusted professional, the most knowledgeable whale expert I personally know — Capt. Fred Benko, who was several miles away on his whale watch boat, Condor Express.

Capt. Fred came in, surveyed the situation and reported that the whale had a rope wrapped around its body and looped over a fin. The rope was attached to something heavy that was stuck in the kelp, limiting the animal’s maneuverability and risking severe fatigue.

Here was a situation requiring action. That action could be very dangerous, and the whale’s welfare demanded that professionals handle the task.

Capt. Fred called in professional marine mammal rescuers. While waiting for them to arrive, both boats stayed near enough to the whale that it knew it wasn’t alone, but far enough off to keep it from growing worried about us. That critter was growing tired because it had to lift a great weight to come repeatedly to the surface to breathe.

The whale rescuers arrived with all the gear and experience needed. They went in the water and approached the whale in a respectful manner. The whale seemed to recognize their good intentions and allowed them to come close enough to be in contact. The rescuers cut the rope, freed the whale and swam off. That big gray moved off a safe distance and celebrated by swimming around the boats a couple of times before continuing on its journey.

I doubt there was a dry eye in any of the boats. I know I was moved to tears.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.