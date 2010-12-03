40 Applicants Verified for Santa Barbara Council Seat

Candidates to appear before City Council on Tuesday, but you can vote in our poll now

The city of Santa Barbara has verified 40 out of 48 applications it received from candidates interested in filling the seat of Assemblyman-elect Das Williams on the City Council.

Each of the 40 verified applicants will have the opportunity to make a four-minute presentation at Tuesday evening’s council session.

Six additional applications were considered invalid because their voter registration information couldn’t be verified, and two were deemed late.

Williams’ election to the Assembly leaves one vacancy, which will be filled by Dec. 14. The City Council needs a four-vote majority to appoint someone to the seventh seat.

Candidate presentations will be followed by questions and deliberation by the council. The evening session is set to begin about 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

A free informational forum open to the public and sponsored by the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, Families ACT! and the Santa Barbara Homeless Blog will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Organizers said they aren’t sure how many candidates will attend.

The following is a list of the candidates, in order of Tuesday’s council presentations, chosen randomly by city staff:

» Beverly Brott

» Ed Cavasos

» Lori Frisbie

» John Torell

» Michael Jordan

» Christopher Blair

» Tom Brooks Burgher

» Sharon Byrne

» Barbara Mathews

» Andy Rosenberger

» Robert Burke

» Suzanna Savage-Raftican

» Randy Rowse

» Alberto Pizano

» Blanca Flor Bendict

» Daniel Ramirez

» John Thyne

» Dianne Channing

» Keith Coffman-Grey

» Bonnie Raisin

» Naomi Kovacs

» Cruzito Herrera Cruz

» Chris Casebeer

» John Jostes

» Gerry DeWitt

» James Caldwell

» Richard Goodfriend

» Loretta Redd

» Sheila Lodge

» G. Paul Berenson

» Cathie McCammon

» Carola Nicholson

» Brian Barnwell

» Brian Fahnestock

» Wayne Norris

» Diego Torres-Santos

» Charles Quintero

» Willie Shaw

» David Hughes

» David Pritchett

The six candidates whose applications were considered invalid have until Monday to show city staff information proving otherwise. They are:

» Charles Huff

» Jerry Matteo

» Marilyn Rickard

» Della Rosales

» Nancy Sirbu

» Audrey Addison Williams

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews or @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.