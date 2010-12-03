County’s Newest Resource Recyling Guide Available

The guide includes tips and information about reducing waste

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division announced Friday that the 14th edition (2010-11) of its Recycling Resource Guide for Santa Barbara County is now available both in hard copy and on its recycling Web site.

“This guide provides very useful information and resources to help households and businesses learn how to prevent the creation of waste and to reuse or recycle products and materials that they have used,” said Mark Schleich, the department’s deputy director.

The guide includes information on such topics as the following:

» Waste prevention tips

» A directory of places that accept various materials that will be reused or recycled

» Recycling drop-off and buyback centers

» Hazardous waste collection facilities

» Electronic waste collection sites

» Used motor oil collection centers

» How to prevent or reduce the amount of junk mail received

» County’s composting/mulch program

» County’s sharps collection program

» County’s program for the collection of unwanted medications

» Tips and resources for purchasing recycled-content products

Call the county at 805.882.3600 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for a free copy of the guide, or click here to access it online.

— Leslie Wells is a program manager for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division.