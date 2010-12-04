Downtown Holiday Parade Lights Up State Street
Participants and spectators share the spirit of the season for Santa Barbara's 58th annual procession
By Valorie Smith, Noozhawk Intern | December 4, 2010 | 4:14 a.m.
Santa Barbara’s 58th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade, themed “A Miracle on State Street,” made its way down State Street on Friday.
Thousands of spectators lined up for a view of giant helium balloons, marching bands, floats and performance groups.
This year’s Holiday Prince & Fairy were Jase Meyer, 7, and Sofija Ninness, 8. Santa Barbara resident and celebrity chef Cat Cora served as grand marshal.
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show.
— Noozhawk intern Valorie Smith is an SBCC photography student.
