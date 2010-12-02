Downtown Holiday Parade to Bring ‘Miracle’ to State Street

Witness the marvel of the holidays as the 58th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade, themed “A Miracle on State Street,” meanders down State Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 3, to entertain and amaze children, families and the true believers.

The parade will once again amuse more than 50,000 spectators as giant helium balloons float down State Street amid marching bands, floats and performance groups in elaborate, colorful costumes to charm the audience as they await and cheer on the grand marshal, the Holiday Prince & Fairy — and, of course, Santa Claus.

Kicking off the parade, watch for the Holiday Prince & Fairy riding in a horse-drawn carriage. The Holiday Prince & Fairy were selected by a panel of judges based on works of art submitted by children ages 6 to 10 who drew, painted and colored their interpretation of the holidays. This year’s winners are Prince Jase Meyer, 7, and Fairy Sofija Ninness, 8.

They have one of the most important jobs in the parade — lighting the 45-foot Douglas fir Community Holiday Tree near the historic Arlington Theatre. In keeping with tradition, the Prince & Fairy will waive their magic wands and the tree will illuminate State Street — signifying the start of the parade and the holiday season.

Presiding over the 2010 parade as grand marshal will be Santa Barbara resident Cat Cora, a celebrity chef best known for her featured role as an “Iron Chef” on the Food Network television show Iron Chef America. She is also the author of three cookbooks: Cat Cora’s Kitchen, Cooking From the Hip and her newest book, Cat Cora’s Classics with a Twist. Cora is the founder of Chefs for Humanity, a group of culinary professionals working to fight hunger, provide food nutrition education, emergency food relief and humanitarian aid worldwide.

In keeping with traditions of the past, Santa still reigns over the celebration. He can be seen riding at the end of the parade in a hand-built sleigh for an unforgettable grand finale! The public can also join Santa before the parade as he greets families in Paseo Nuevo Center Court from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The parade is free and will begin at 6:30 p.m. at State at Sola streets and conclude at Cota Street.

For more information, click here or call the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x24.

— Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.