Pauline ‘Nellie’ Connolly, 1940-2010

Posted on December 3, 2010 | 9:18 p.m.

Obituaries

Memorial Mass is planned for Dec. 10 for the longtime Goleta resident

Source: Connolly family

Pauline “Nellie” Connolly passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2010, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Pauline Spriggs was born in Hulme, Manchester, England, on Jan. 15, 1940, and grew up in a small town called “Sale Cheshire.”

Growing up, she loved dancing and was part of the famed Tiller Girls dance troupe. In 1960, she married Anthony Connolly, and they moved to the United States — to Goleta — in 1969.

She raised four wonderful children who loved her tremendously and kept her young.

Connolly worked in document control for the past 35 years and ended up at Karl Storz Imaging for 14 of those years, where she earned the nickname “the Queen.”

She loved her music, dancing, concerts and traveling. She was also an avid bowler, but most of all she loved her grandchildren, family and friends.

Connolly is survived by her brother, Ron Spriggs; her children, Michelle Buhring, Martin Connolly, Michael Connolly and Patrick Connolly; four grandchildren; and many close family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Ellen “Nellie” Spriggs.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at San Roque Catholic Church, 3200 Calle Cedro in Santa Barbara, with a reception immediately following.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara (Serenity House) for their loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Connolly’s name be made to either the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara (Serenity House).

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.