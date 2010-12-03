Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Gathers Donors, Community Leaders

Annual luncheon will celebrate the contributions in the lives of local students

Four hundred donors and community leaders will gather Friday, Dec. 3, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort for a luncheon to celebrate the importance of the contributions of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara in the lives of local students.

Speakers include Marissa Carrillo, a first-generation college student attending UCSB, and Ken Saxon, founder of Courage to Lead and a past president of the board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“We are humbled by the generosity of our loyal supporters, and invite them together once a year to appreciate and celebrate philanthropy and the impact they have in the lives of local young people,” said Colette Hadley, the foundation’s executive director. “In times of financial instability, the need is even greater for programs that promote college accessibility and affordability. Difficult economic times lead people to turn to education as a solution.

“With the help of our community, our goal is to meet the need of local students applying for scholarships and financial aid.”

Founded in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides scholarship awards for full-time vocational, undergraduate, graduate, medical and law students. In addition, it provides free outreach and financial aid advising to more than 24,000 students and their families.

In May, the foundation awarded $7.2 million in student financial aid. This support allowed students to pursue their educational goals, feel the support of their community and believe in their ability to succeed.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.