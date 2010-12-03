Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Gathers Donors, Community Leaders

Annual luncheon will celebrate the contributions in the lives of local students

By Rebecca Anderson | December 3, 2010 | 12:41 p.m.

Four hundred donors and community leaders will gather Friday, Dec. 3, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort for a luncheon to celebrate the importance of the contributions of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara in the lives of local students.

Speakers include Marissa Carrillo, a first-generation college student attending UCSB, and Ken Saxon, founder of Courage to Lead and a past president of the board of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

“We are humbled by the generosity of our loyal supporters, and invite them together once a year to appreciate and celebrate philanthropy and the impact they have in the lives of local young people,” said Colette Hadley, the foundation’s executive director. “In times of financial instability, the need is even greater for programs that promote college accessibility and affordability. Difficult economic times lead people to turn to education as a solution.

“With the help of our community, our goal is to meet the need of local students applying for scholarships and financial aid.”

Founded in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides scholarship awards for full-time vocational, undergraduate, graduate, medical and law students. In addition, it provides free outreach and financial aid advising to more than 24,000 students and their families.

In May, the foundation awarded $7.2 million in student financial aid. This support allowed students to pursue their educational goals, feel the support of their community and believe in their ability to succeed.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 