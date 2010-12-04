Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
People

The Working Life: Erin Casey

For the owner of Spoon on State Street, patience in opening a gelato shop leads to sweet success

Erin Casey opened Spoon, a State Street gelato shop, in April 2008, and has been going strong since. “Gelato is a treat people can justify buying,” she says. “It’s not that expensive and has a third of the calories of ice cream.”
Erin Casey opened Spoon, a State Street gelato shop, in April 2008, and has been going strong since. “Gelato is a treat people can justify buying,” she says. “It’s not that expensive and has a third of the calories of ice cream.”  (Jenn Kennedy photo / www.kennedypix.com)
By Jenn Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | December 4, 2010 | 3:45 a.m.

Many people dream of opening a charming local business. Erin Casey considered the options: A bagel shop required an early alarm. A burger joint would have her smelling like food all the time. But gelato offered a simple, lucrative, sweet-smelling solution.

The owner of Spoon, at 1222 State St. in Santa Barbara, says it’s the best decision she ever made.

Originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Casey had several careers before opening the doors of Spoon. She worked in various industries, including health care, marketing and post-secondary schooling. Her last job was as a lab tech in Australia. While living abroad, she noticed the fanatical consumption of gelato and decided she, too, would like to try her hand at opening a shop.

Casey returned to California and scoured the larger cities between Santa Barbara and Laguna Beach looking for an available main street storefront where she could open her shop. Casey insists location is everything, and therefore she would only accept a shop on a main drag that didn’t already have something similar.

She waited five years before coming across her location at State and Victoria streets, which she considers perfect.

Spoon is open seven days a week, and you’ll find Casey running the store on six of them. She does it with a smile, and notes she’ll have the business paid off this spring — after only three years in operation.

“It’s the perfect business if you like interacting with the public,” Casey said. “I have good hours, deal with only a few vendors and it pays well. Also, people are usually pretty friendly because they are excited to be having the dessert.”

Customer traffic is largely walk-in as people are browsing shops on State Street or craving a little treat after catching a show at the nearby theaters. With the shop open until 10 p.m., guests often come in after dinner at nearby eateries.

Casey opened the 700-square-foot store in April 2008 — just as the recession was beginning to affect the masses. But it appears she chose a business that is at least somewhat recession proof.

“Gelato is a treat people can justify buying,” she said. “It’s not that expensive and has a third of the calories of ice cream.”

Casey recalls seeing a spike in the number of customers when the film Eat, Pray, Love showed Julia Roberts repeatedly consuming the tasty delight.

After sampling gelato from dozens of vendors, Casey found an award-winning Venetian named Alessondro Fontana, whom she hired immediately. Through a hot process, the gelato is made from pasteurized milk, eggs and sugar, along with the ingredient that flavors it. Casey said her shop makes its own chocolate and roasts and grinds its own nuts for those flavors.

Rotating more than 70 flavors, Casey gravitates toward ingredients that are in season and experiments with thematic tastes around the various holidays. During Santa Barbara Epicurean, she offered eight types of chocolate, and for Christmas, she has a refreshing peppermint. Her top sellers include chocolate chip, mint chip and hazelnut. For the more adventurous, she offers olive oil, rose and honey fig mascarpone.

While Casey loves the business, she said she has done next to nothing to market the fantastic treats she offers. She doesn’t have a Web site, nor is she on Facebook or Twitter, although she does plan to get wired in the new year.

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of her work. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 