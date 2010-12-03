WillBridge of Santa Barbara Hosting Holiday Event

WillBridge of Santa Barbara invites the community to its seventh annual Christmas Musical and Silent Auction Fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at New Life Church, 50 E. Alamar Ave. in Santa Barbara.
The silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., offering beautiful and exciting Christmas gifts for the early shoppers.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served during the silent auction, and entertainment will follow with a Children’s Choir conducted by Dauri Kennedy with special guest artist Miyuki Harley.
WillBridge transitional housing is the first step in a continuum of care preparing individuals for stability in a residential program and moving on to independent living or relocation to another community.
— Gloria Regan represents WillBridge of Santa Barbara.