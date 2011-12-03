Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:32 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: Truth Is, You Can’t Fool Mother Nature

More harm than good would come from re-creating a species already extinct for eons

By Harris Sherline, Noozhawk Columnist | December 3, 2011 | 3:43 p.m.

In a story that sounds like something straight out of Jurassic Park, the headline on a January 2011 article in ABC Science, “(Japanese) Researchers Aim to Resurrect Mammoth in Five Years,” caught my attention and set me to wondering: Do we really think we can or should attempt to bring back an earlier species that roamed the earth tens of thousands of years ago?

Some scientists are talking about the possibility of extracting DNA from the bones of a woolly mammoth and putting it into the egg an elephant, hopeful that it will develop into a mammoth.

As the 1970s margarine commercial noted, “You can’t fool Mother Nature.” There’s more truth than fiction in this statement, and I wonder if we — that is, man — should be attempting to re-create a species that has been extinct for eons.

One of the great shortcomings of mankind is our tendency to want to play God on occasion.

If this experiment works, should we then attempt to re-create early man from DNA that might be extracted from the bones of the first of the human species, such as the Neanderthal, or perhaps Lucy, which is the name given to several hundred pieces of bone representing about 40 percent of the skeleton of an individual specimen that was discovered in 1974 in Ethiopia and is estimated to have lived 3.2 million years ago.

Think about it. What would we do, beyond studying the behavior of such a creature? Perhaps see if we can reproduce early humans?

And what if we don’t like what we get? Would it be OK to kill it, or them? Like Frankenstein’s monster? Who would make that decision and on what basis? How about the possibility of reintroducing a wide range of species that are now extinct or at risk of becoming extinct?

Darwin’s theory of evolution essentially holds that all life is related and has descended from a common ancestor. His theory posits that the development of life evolved from non-life that ultimately experienced “descent with modification.” Darwin believed that complex creatures evolved naturally from more simplistic ancestors over time, and that as random genetic mutations occur within an organism’s genetic code, the beneficial changes are preserved because they aid survival. The process is known as “natural selection.” The beneficial mutations are passed on to the next generation, and over time they accumulate and result in an entirely different organism. Not just a variation of the original, but an entirely different creature.

Should we be interfering with this process?

From a religious perspective, taking Genesis 1 at face value, God created the universe, the Earth, the sun, moon and stars, plants and animals, and the first two people within six ordinary (approximately 24-hour) days.

However, the majority of Christians, including many Christian leaders in the Western world, do not insist that the days of creation were ordinary-length days, and many of them accept, perhaps based on outside influences such as Darwin, that they must have been long periods of time, even millions or billions of years.

If there is general agreement on the fact that man developed over millions of years from lower forms of life, then bringing some earlier species back through DNA technology will surely be fraught with potential risks, including the possibility of introducing some virulent disease that modern man is not equipped to handle. Avian or chicken flu comes to mind.

And, why would anyone want to do it? For money, or perhaps to discover the secret of life, or perhaps for fame and the glory of being credited by historians with having achieved a great scientific accomplishment?

As is often said, “Be careful what you wish for!”

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who as lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his blog, Opinionfest.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 