Paul Mann: Grammy-Winner Keb’ Mo’ Will Keep the Delta Blues Alive on Tuesday at the Lobero

Considered an innovative bridge between Delta blues and classic rock, singer to feature new album at performance

Southern California singer, guitarist and songwriter Keb’ Mo’ is playing Tuesday night at the Lobero Theatre.

The three-time Grammy-winning musician has been playing with some of pop music’s biggest names since the 1970s and recording his own albums since 1980. His first recordings were with the legendary violinist, Papa John Creach (of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna fame), in the early ‘70s.

He has recorded with Eric Clapton and released a 1996 album, Just Like You, with guest players Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne.

At the same time that he was being sought after by the pop music world he was also being embraced by some of the biggest names in the blues community, and played with legends like Albert Collins and Big Joe Turner.

The Nashville-born Keb’ Mo’ has been hailed by the music world as an innovative bridge between traditional Delta blues music and classic rock. His new tour features work from his first album in five years, “The Reflection, and will no doubt feature many old classic songs as well.

Tickets are $37, $47 and $100 are still available for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. show. Click here to purchase tickets online.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.