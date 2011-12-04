Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:26 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Lynn Redmond

Franklin School volunteer issues challenge to others to get involved, saying even a little investment goes a long way with students

By David Lee for Santa Barbara Partners in Education | December 4, 2011 | 5:01 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteers. This article is sponsored by American Riviera Bank, a Partners in Education President’s Council member.]

Santa Barbara Partners in Education puts a lot of effort into reaching out into the community to engage people in volunteering with students and schools. Partners in Education works with more than 2,500 committed volunteers every year, but even the nonprofit organization finds a lucky penny every once in a while.

Lynn Redmond is one such lucky penny as she sought out ways to give back in the community on her own and came across Partners in Education on the volunteer Web site, VolunteerMatch.org. Redmond contacted the Partners in Education Volunteer Recruitment & Coordination team to see how she could get involved — and what a fortunate find she has been.

Redmond, who manages the box office at the Music Academy of the West, did not have much experience working with youth before starting with Partners in Education. However, she did have a love for helping young people stemming from raising her three sons. She started volunteering with Partners in Education in September as a mentor and tutor through A-OK!, an after-school program at Franklin School.

“I just love kids!” exclaimed Redmond. “I love reading with them and they know me as ‘The Book Lady’ now.”

In her stream of thought, Redmond mentions that it is difficult to find enough appropriate books for the kids. When pressed further about how big the need, she retracts a bit.

“What is most needed is a body; there just aren’t enough people,” she explained. “One teacher for an entire classroom of 30 or more after-school kids? That just isn’t enough for the children. They need a connection to someone else — someone who can be there and just encourage them in what they’re doing and, at the very least, smile back at them.

Lynn Redmond loves her job as box office manager at the Music Academy of the West, but says she has found a new passion working with students at Franklin School. (Santa Barbara Partners in Education photo)
Lynn Redmond loves her job as box office manager at the Music Academy of the West, but says she has found a new passion working with students at Franklin School. (Santa Barbara Partners in Education photo)

“For me, it’s all about the connection,” she continued. “Whether we’re working on homework, talking or just being silly, I appreciate the interactions and I know they appreciate the attention.” 

Out of the many opportunities to get involved in the community, Redmond found giving back to the youth directly and in person was what suited her best. She is able to leave work a few minutes early every Monday to arrive at the Franklin campus on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside by 4:15 p.m.

“I don’t dread Mondays anymore!” Redmond said cheerfully. “Don’t get me wrong, I have a nice job, but this is way more fun. There are a lot of committed young professionals working here, the kids are smart, the parents care — overall, I’m just really impressed with the school.”

While Partners in Education recruits many volunteers to help fulfill mentoring and tutoring opportunities, there never seems to be a shortage of needs, especially at Franklin, where 97 percent of the students are eligible for the school’s free or reduced-price lunch program and 81 percent are English learners.

“I can’t believe there aren’t more people helping out,” said Redmond. “I would love to see five aides for each after-school group — people like me giving one or two hours each afternoon. I think you get more out of it than you put in. I picked first grade because I thought it’d be less intimidating for me, but I was kind of willing to do whatever. I just knew that I could be a positive influence with whomever I worked with.

“We all complain about education in our society, but what are we doing about it?” she asked. “We all have an hour or two that we could spare. The kids don’t have a long list of things they need, just a little bit here and there makes a difference.

“Franklin is close by where I work and live so volunteering is easy. We get so distracted by all that’s going on in the world, people shouldn’t forget to look at what’s going on in front of us in our very own community.”

— David Lee is an AmeriCorps volunteer who has been working as a Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteer coordinator. Both AmeriCorps and Partners in Education are programs of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

