Cate Students to Present ‘Winter By Candlelight’ Concert

In celebration of the holidays, Cate School presents Winter By Candlelight at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 in the Katharine Thayer Cate Memorial Chapel.

Faculty members Jessica Block, who leads the Cate School Camerata and Chorale, and John Knecht, who leads the Orchestra, have created a blend of traditional songs and new interpretations in a program that promises to be equal parts festive and reflective.

The evening will feature “Handelmania,” a medley of pieces by the popular composer including “Hallelujah” and “Joy to the World,” “We Three Kings” accompanied by Middle Eastern percussion and “Silent Night” with audience participation.

The event is free and open to the public.

— Sarah Kidwell is the communications coordinator for Cate School.