Letter to the Editor: Remembering the Generosity of Barry Berkus
By Robin Paulsen | December 3, 2012 | 2:23 p.m.
When I first got to SBCC as track and field coach in 1989, the new track was amazing — and all of the equipment and pits were appalling. Old, decrepit, torn, missing.
An athlete had to bring a pole vault crossbar because we had none. I started a fundraiser to raise $20,000.
Barry Berkus competed in the high jump at the All-Comers meets on Thursdays during the summer. He and his wife, Gail, contributed $14,000 towards the goal, and we hosted the CC State Meet that year.
A special man with a generous heart.
Robin Paulsen
Santa Barbara
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.