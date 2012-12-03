DPEA Dedicates Mechanical Engineering Room to Lindsay Rose

Amid hundreds of baked goods, friends, students and faculty members, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy formally dedicated the mechanical engineering room to Lindsay Rose on Nov. 23.

The plaque that identifies the room was hand-painted by Shannon Brown, who graduated in 2012 and was one of Lindsay’s closest friends.

The class of 2012 D’Penguineers also presented Lindsay’s parents, Don and Linda Rose, with an “incredibly touching letter” and a framed collage of Lindsay.

“Lindsay was so excited to be part of the Engineering Academy and also excited about raising funds for the building efforts,” Don Rose recalled. “She came home from school one day so excited because Amir promised, if the funds for the building were raised, he would build a non-Newtonian fluid pool — and they could all walk on water.”

Last year’s robotics teamed, who named their robot “Lindsay Rose,” dedicated their entire season in honor of their former engineering academy classmate.

“At the beginning of the robotics season, we set out to build a robot and dedicate it to our classmate and our friend,” the D’Penguineers said. “This is one of the main reasons we performed as well as we did — we had a goal and motivation to accomplish that goal that no other team had.”

The Rose family would like everyone to remember Lindsay as “vibrant, inquisitive and eager to learn” and not just as “a name on a plaque.”

“Together we can best honor her life by helping another child dream and succeed,” they said.

— Haley Peterson is a Dos Pueblos High School student and editor in chief for The Charger Account.