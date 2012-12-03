Preliminary Court Hearing Set for Suspect in Killing of Alexandra Tang

The man accused of killing a Santa Barbara woman and fleeing to Arizona has a preliminary hearing set for early January in Orange County.

Derek Pinski, 24, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend of about a year, 24-year-old Alexandra Tang, while she visited him in Laguna Hills.

Tang was born and raised in Santa Barbara and met Pinski while they both attended UCSB, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

She is survived by her parents, Alexander and Elizabeth, and her older sister, Candice Nyholt.

Tang was found with multiple stab wounds Sept. 1 in Pinski’s home, where he lived with his mother and a renter.

Pinski’s mother discovered Tang and called 9-1-1, but Tang was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Pinski is facing charges of murder with an enhancement for personal use of a deadly weapon. He is also accused of fleeing to Mesa, Ariz., where his father lives, and was arrested there and extradited to Orange County.

He pleaded not guilty at an Oct. 19 arraignment and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 11. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, Orange County District Attorney Office spokeswoman Farrah Emami said.

Hundreds of people gathered at Saint Raphael Church in Goleta for Tang’s memorial service in September.

She attended Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Santa Barbara City College and then UCSB, where she graduated with a psychology degree.

