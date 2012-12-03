Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:28 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Robert Harrell of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Biola University

By Brenda Velasco for Biola University | December 3, 2012 | 8:40 p.m.

In February, Robert Harrell of Santa Barbara was one of 1,306 students who were named to Biola University’s spring 2012 Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Biola students are placed on the Dean’s List to honor those with a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 of more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.2. This past spring, 33 percent of Biola students achieved this academic goal.

“Inclusion on the Biola Dean’s List is an indication that this student is performing exceptionally well in a rigorous academic program,” said Patricia Pike, vice provost for undergraduate education. “Our Dean’s List students are bright, motivated, engaged, competent and personable. They are already demonstrating the characteristics of success that results from applied intelligence and that will support future endeavors in society, community, career and family life.”

Biola’s grade point average requirement for the Dean’s List is one of the highest among Southern California Christian universities.

Biola University, an “Up and Coming” university, according to U.S. News & World Report three years in a row, is a private Christian university located in Southern California on the border of Los Angeles and Orange counties in the city of La Mirada. For more than 100 years, Biola has remained committed to its biblical foundation, integrating biblical principles with every academic program. In addition to its focus on intentional spiritual development and career preparation, Biola offers a unique academic environment where all faculty, staff and students are professing Christians. The school offers 145 academic programs in six schools and degrees ranging from B.A. to Ph.D.

For more information, click here or call 562.777.4061.

— Brenda Velasco represents Biola University.

