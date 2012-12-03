Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:24 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council to Consider Options for Filling Seat of Mayor-Elect Patino

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 3, 2012 | 10:04 p.m.

Santa Maria’s outgoing City Council will discuss on Tuesday how to fill a seat that will open when City Councilwoman Alice Patino takes the mayor’s chair later this month.

City Manager Rick Haydon plans to present the five-member council with four options at Tuesday night’s meeting for the soon-to-be-vacant seat.

The newly elected City Council is expected to vote on the decision at its Dec. 18 meeting.

Within 60 days of the seat opening, the council must either call a special election or appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of Patino’s four-year term.

Haydon said a special election would cost city taxpayers about $194,250, and be held on the next regularly established election date, which is June 4, 2013.

Besides a special election or immediate appointment, the council could also appoint someone to fill the seat on a temporary basis until an election is held or take applications from interested individuals to then make an appointment.

Any city resident and registered voter of at least age 18 could be appointed before the Feb. 16, 2013, deadline.

If history is any indication, the council most likely will make an immediate appointment.

Haydon said three of four such vacancies in the past 20 years — in 1984, 2000 and 2003 — were filled that way, with the council choosing to solicit applications for appointment in the other case.

All of the council’s immediate appointments were the person with the third most votes in the general election. According to this year’s uncertified election results, that could mean Etta Waterfield would join Terri Zuniga and incumbent Bob Orach — the top two vote-getters — on council.

Council members winning the mayor’s seat accounted for two of the past vacancies. Two other vacancies were caused when council members won a seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Most recently, retiring Mayor Larry Lavagnino was appointed mayor in 2003 when then-Mayor Joe Centeno was elected to the county Board of Supervisors. That’s also how Patino was appointed to council in 2000 after Centeno was elected mayor and a seat opened up.

Haydon said although he’s making no recommendation, it does make better fiscal sense to forgo a special election.

“It probably makes the most sense from an economical standpoint,” he said Monday. “Each time the council chose not to do a special election.”

Haydon noted that the council could decide what to do with the seat after Dec. 18, but it would have to direct staff to begin special election planning no later than that date.

He said the longer the seat is open, the greater the potential for 2-2 deadlock votes.

“That’s something we don’t want to have happen,” Haydon said.

Patino told Noozhawk on Monday that she had no comment about which process would be best, but that she’s looking forward to figuring out what will be done with her soon-to-be former seat.

The City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 110 E. Cook St.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

