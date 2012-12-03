Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:27 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Scholar Named to Treasury Department Advisory Committee on Financial Research

By | December 3, 2012 | 8:45 p.m.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010 brought the most significant changes to financial regulation in the United States since the reforms that followed the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Jean-Pierre Fouque (Rod Rolle photo)
Among other provisions, Dodd-Frank established the Office of Financial Research within the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Serving the treasury department’s Financial Stability Oversight Council, its member agencies and the public, the OFR and its committees are charged with improving the quality, transparency and accessibility of financial data and information; conducting and sponsoring research related to financial stability; and promoting best practices in risk management.

Jean-Pierre Fouque, professor of statistics and applied probability at UC Santa Barbara and director of the campus’ Center for Research in Financial Mathematics and Statistics, has been named to the OFR’s Financial Research Advisory Committee.

The 30-member committee includes two Nobel laureates in economics; leaders in the business and nonprofit sectors; and prominent researchers from major universities and think tanks, including UC Berkeley, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the London School of Economics, Columbia University and the Brookings Institution.

The committee, which will hold its inaugural meeting on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C., will work with the OFR to develop and employ best practices for data management, data standards and research methodologies.

“We are pleased that such a distinguished group will serve on the advisory committee of the OFR,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Neal Wolin said. “We look forward to their valuable contributions to the OFR’s mission of improving the quality of financial data and facilitating more robust and sophisticated analysis of risks to the financial system.”

Fouque said: “I am hoping to suggest to the OFR that we start funding multidisciplinary research with a direct link to the OFR. I’d like to identify key institutions where multidisciplinary groups could be formed with experts in math, economics, statistics, finance and engineering. They could submit proposals to the OFR and get funding for research.”

Fouque, who joined the faculty at UCSB in 2006, is an expert in financial mathematics; stochastic processes; stochastic partial differential equations; and waves in random media. He is co-editor of the forthcoming Handbook on Systemic Risk (Cambridge University Press), which provides researchers with an introduction to the multifaceted aspects of systemic risks faced by global financial markets.

 
