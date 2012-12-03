Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! Tour Coming to Arlington Theatre

The sillies are crazy little creatures that live inside of us and need to be shaken out! DJ Lance Rock and everyone’s favorite cast of colorful characters are calling all fans in Santa Barbara to get ready to jump, shake and shimmy them out at the new live tour Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE!: Get the Sillies Out!

Shows will be held at 3 and 6 p.m. Friday, March 8 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Dec. 7.

Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! is touring in support of its first national beverage launch, a new line of toys, a new line of kids sportswear and a DVD/CD collectors edition.

Click here for a complete list of tour dates, cities and show times.

Yo Gabba Gabba! is an award-winning, live-action television series and live stage show whose unconventional formula has created a triple-stacked fan base, making it one of the most popular entertainment properties among preschoolers, parents and indie music lovers alike. The television show, now in its fourth season, airs several times a day on Nick Jr.

Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE!: Get the Sillies Out! marks the third tour for the successful Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! concert series. The first tour, Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE!: There’s a Party in My City!, launched with a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and a performance at the White House in 2010. Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! 2010 tour played to sold out venues in 60 cities. Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE!: It’s Time to Dance! enjoyed repeat success in 2011, energizing audiences across North America at over 120 shows.

Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! is a state-of-the-art production and an interactive experience that offers audiences of all ages the opportunity to witness their favorite characters come to life when DJ Lance Rock and fans say the magic words, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” Hip-hop legend Biz Markie will join the cast on stage for YoGabba Gabba! LIVE!: Get the Sillies Out! with Biz’s Beat of the Day. The show will also feature Super Music Friends and Dancey Dance guest performances.

Past Yo Gabba Gabba! LIVE! guest performances have included Devenda Banhart, Cold War Kids, Matt Costa, Kid Koala, Moby, DMC (Run DMC), Shaggy, Snoop Dogg, Dave Grohl, Jon Heder, Talib Kweli, Mix Master Mike, Nicole Richie, Kid Sister, Keri Russell, Lou Diamond Phillips, Jason Reitman, Zac Brown and the Drive By Truckers and more, while Christina Aguilera, Jessica Alba, Jason Bateman, Travis Barker, Brendan Fraser, Heidi Klum, Chris Noth, Gwen Stefani, Brooke Shields, Dennis Quaid and others attended with their families.

Tickets range from $24.50 to $61, plus applicable service charges.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000 or 805.963.4408. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.