Kids Network Announces ‘Awesome Kids’ Award Winners

The Kids Network has announced the 2008 Awesome Kids Award winners.

Every year, the Kids Network, a countywide umbrella organization including members from public agencies, the courts, law enforcement, education, community-based organizations, school-linked programs and parent groups, honors individual children or a group of children who have accomplished something “awesome.”

Eligible activities may include overcoming a hardship, contributing to the community or using special talents in a positive way. Nominations are received from the community, and all children age 10 or older living or going to school in Santa Barbara qualify.

Winners will be honored with an award and a prize at the annual Kids Network Holiday Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel in Buellton.

For more information, click here or call 805.346.8222 or 805.346.7109.

“This year’s theme is ‘Awesome Services Make Awesome Kids,’” says Katharina Zulliger, the coordinator of the KIDS Network. “The theme emphasizes how giving to others or volunteering for a cause is so important for a youth’s positive development. At the same time, there are so many caring individuals in community-based and public agencies in Santa Barbara County that make a deep connection to the children and families they serve.”

Every year, winners are chosen by a selection committee made up of Kids Network members, who remain anonymous to ensure that the process is unbiased. This year, the amount and quality of nominations received were exceptional, and two South County nominees tied for first place.

“There are so many wonderful kids out there doing great things to benefit our community,” a selection committee member said. “I truly enjoyed reading the nominations.”

North County Winner

The K-Kids — Ralph Dunlap Elementary School (Group Winner)

These Orcutt fifth- and sixth-graders have provided service to their school, their community and the world since 2004. Affiliated with the Nighttime Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, the K-Kids are advised by teacher Michelle Boyd and a member of the Kiwanis Club. Their work, however, is completely student-generated and members jointly decide on the activities of the club. Past projects have included campus beautification efforts, social events, food and clothes drives, as well as projects supporting the Red Cross and UNICEF.

Nominator: Joe Dana, principal

Mid-County Winner

Hugo Guerrero (Individual Winner)

A hardworking senior at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, Hugo has made exceptional personal progress through mentoring, counseling and participation in leadership activities and community service. A soccer coach for his brother’s undefeated soccer team, he always looks for ways to help others. In the past year, he completed a paid internship and continues to be active in Sail-Away, an educational Work Force Investment program with job experience opportunities.

Nominator: Mayra Ruiz, People Helping People

South-County Winners

Keila Andrea Toro (Individual Winner)

A 10th-grader at San Marcos High School, Keila has been volunteering in the Health Linkages program at the Santa Barbara County Education Office for the past three years. Originally from Colombia, Keila has demonstrated exceptional willingness to serve others not only through Health Linkages, but also at her church and school. She helps children and families as an interpreter and regularly assists with health fairs; she volunteers for child care for her church and health linkages and helps special education students at San Marcos High School. Keila also participates in the church choir and in the AVID program.

Nominator: Georgene Lowe, Director, Health Linkages

Kids Helping Kids — San Marcos High School (Group Winner)

This dedicated group of seniors enrolled in Advanced Placement Economics has raised more than $200,000 for The Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara. Entirely student organized and operated, Kids Helping Kids started six years ago with a change collection and has grown to be an organization that is able to put on a gala event by engaging local businesses, leading musical artists and community support on behalf of the Unity Shoppe. Nearly 100 students have participated in Kids Helping Kids, as each year a new group of seniors is inspired by their teacher’s idea.

Nominator: Jamie DeVries, teacher

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.