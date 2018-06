Men’s Basketball: SBCC Overcomes 18-Point Deficit, But Falls in OT

The Vaqueros lose 74-71 to Sierra in the first round of the Monterey Bay Classic.

MONTEREY — The Santa Barbara City College men’s basketball team rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit Thursday night before falling to Sierra 74-71 in overtime in a first-round men’s basketball game at the Monterey Bay Classic.

It was the third straight loss for the Vaqueros (3-8), who made 20 first-half turnovers and fell behind 42-24. With 10 seconds to go in regulation, Brandon Greene hit a three-pointer on an assist from Mark Keeten to tie it at 65 and force overtime.

“The guys showed a tremendous amount of heart to fight back to force OT,” Vaquero coach Morris Hodges said.

David Lane led SBCC with 18 points, and Lucky Teeguarden had 17 points and seven rebounds. Greene finished with 10 points, while Keeten and Ryan Gosselin grabbed five rebounds each.

SBCC will take on the host, Monterey Peninsula, at 3 p.m. Friday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.