Men’s Basketball: SBCC Overcomes 18-Point Deficit, But Falls in OT

MONTEREY — The Santa Barbara City College men’s basketball team rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit Thursday night before falling to Sierra 74-71 in overtime in a first-round men’s basketball game at the Monterey Bay Classic.
“The guys showed a tremendous amount of heart to fight back to force OT,” Vaquero coach Morris Hodges said.
David Lane led SBCC with 18 points, and Lucky Teeguarden had 17 points and seven rebounds. Greene finished with 10 points, while Keeten and Ryan Gosselin grabbed five rebounds each.
SBCC will take on the host, Monterey Peninsula, at 3 p.m. Friday.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.