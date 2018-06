MTV and Executive Producer Justin Timberlake are searching for outgoing and adventurous contestants for “The Phone,” a new high-stakes reality competition.

Contestants must be older than age 18 and be ready to win.

For more information, or if you can’t make it to the open call, e-mail [email protected]

The open call will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at Q’s Billiards Club, 409 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Deborah Tarica is a casting producer for the “The Phone.”