Phase 2B of Pardall Road Project to Get Rolling on Monday

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department and Redevelopment Agency are scheduled to begin Phase 2B of construction of the Pardall Road Enhancement Project on Monday.

The project limits for this phase extend between the intersections of Embarcadero Del Mar and Embarcadero Del Norte.

This project includes widened sidewalks, space for sidewalk cafes, street lighting, bicycle parking, improved safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, landscaping, new recycling and garbage bins, upgraded water supply, and improved drainage to reduce flooding.

This section of the project includes the existing sidewalks and driveways demolition and reconstruction of new sidewalks, driveways and pedestrian ramps with architectural enhancement coloring; new street light bases and irrigation lines for landscaping and street lighting upgrades.

Road access will remain open at all times, driveways will be remain open as much as possible. Expect traffic delays of up to 10 minutes.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in March. Daytime working hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is fully funded by the Redevelopment Agency. Click here for more information or to access the Pardall Road Web cam.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.