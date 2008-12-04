Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 7:46 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Chapter Covers Its $60,000 in Response Costs for Tea Fire

The organization is in need of more funding from the community to meet future disasters.

By Marjorie Wass | December 4, 2008 | 6:03 p.m.

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has met its goal in covering the $60,000 disaster response costs for the Tea Fire.

“We are thrilled that funds donated by individuals, businesses and foundations have enabled us to cover the cost of our Red Cross chapter’s relief operation in response to the Tea Fire,” chapter CEO Janet Stanley said. “As you know, over the last 15 months the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has responded to the Tea, Gap and Zaca fires, and we stand ready to open emergency shelters and provide our full range of disaster services to those affected by flooding during the upcoming rainy season in both Santa Barbara and Goleta.”

In addition to those efforts, the Red Cross chapter is always on the scene to help the victims of single-family fires and other life-threatening emergencies that occur weekly throughout the county — but all of those services cost money.

The Red Cross is encouraging residents to make a year-end gift now to support the chapter’s ongoing disaster and preparedness programs. All Red Cross disaster assistance is free. It doesn’t receive federal financial assistance, so the chapter depends on donations from residents.

The chapter has provided services to more than 30,000 people in Santa Barbara County in the past year and has distributed disaster preparedness and health and safety materials to more than 13,900 school children, seniors and community members.

For more information, call the Red Cross at 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara, 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria or 805.736.5110 in Lompoc.

Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 