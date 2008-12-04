Red Cross Chapter Covers Its $60,000 in Response Costs for Tea Fire

The organization is in need of more funding from the community to meet future disasters.

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has met its goal in covering the $60,000 disaster response costs for the Tea Fire.

“We are thrilled that funds donated by individuals, businesses and foundations have enabled us to cover the cost of our Red Cross chapter’s relief operation in response to the Tea Fire,” chapter CEO Janet Stanley said. “As you know, over the last 15 months the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has responded to the Tea, Gap and Zaca fires, and we stand ready to open emergency shelters and provide our full range of disaster services to those affected by flooding during the upcoming rainy season in both Santa Barbara and Goleta.”

In addition to those efforts, the Red Cross chapter is always on the scene to help the victims of single-family fires and other life-threatening emergencies that occur weekly throughout the county — but all of those services cost money.

The Red Cross is encouraging residents to make a year-end gift now to support the chapter’s ongoing disaster and preparedness programs. All Red Cross disaster assistance is free. It doesn’t receive federal financial assistance, so the chapter depends on donations from residents.

The chapter has provided services to more than 30,000 people in Santa Barbara County in the past year and has distributed disaster preparedness and health and safety materials to more than 13,900 school children, seniors and community members.

For more information, call the Red Cross at 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara, 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria or 805.736.5110 in Lompoc.

Marjorie Wass is a publicist.