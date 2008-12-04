Route Details Mapped Out for Amgen Tour Pro Cycling Race

Specific route details for the 2009 Amgen Tour of California professional cycling race have been revealed by AEG, presenter of the fourth annual event, which will once again have a world-class field of competitors, including two-time defending champion Levi Leipheimer and seven-time Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong.

The 2009 Amgen Tour of California will be expanded to cover more than 750 miles over nine days. The race will travel nearly the entire length of California on a demanding course from the state’s capital, Sacramento, to Escondido, in San Diego County.

From Feb. 14-22, the race will visit 16 host cities for official stage starts and finishes, with communities along the route getting the chance to see a lineup of some of the most elite, recognizable teams and athletes in the world.

Host cities for the Prologue and eight stages include Sacramento, Davis (new city for 2009), Santa Rosa (site of the Women’s Criterium), Sausalito, Santa Cruz (new city for 2009), San Jose, Modesto, Merced (new city for 2009), Clovis (new city for 2009), Visalia (new city for 2009), Paso Robles (new city for 2009), Solvang, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, Rancho Bernardo (new city for 2009) and Escondido (new city for 2009).

“Each year, we continue our commitment to upgrading and enhancing every element of the Amgen Tour of California, not only for the cyclists, but also for the spectators along the route, by creating an even more challenging and exciting race,” said Andrew Messick, president of AEG Sports. “The added element of the Amgen Tour of California Women’s Criterium in Santa Rosa allows us to bring professional women’s cycling to the fans as well, even further enhancing the race experience.”

Highlights of the race route include:

Prologue

Sacramento, Feb. 14

Start time: 1:30 p.m.

Start Location: Intersection of Capitol Mall and Ninth Street

Finish Location: Intersection of L and 11th streets

The first day of racing will be a short but intense individual time trial of just less than three miles, known as a Prologue. The flat and fast route most likely will take each individual cyclist less than five minutes to finish. Although it is short, the Prologue will be packed with excitement and high speed. With the start and finish lines separated by only two blocks, spectators will have the opportunity to easily see the racers at both the start and finish lines. Showcasing the state Capitol, the Capitol Mall area and Tower Bridge, the Prologue will provide a crowd-pleasing day of racing excitement.

Stage 1

Davis to Santa Rosa, Feb. 15

Start Time: Noon

Start Location: Intersection of C and Third streets in Davis

Finish Location: Intersection of Third Street and Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa

A new stage for the tour, the route from Davis to Santa Rosa will provide plenty of scenic settings. Beginning in Davis, which recently was named the best cycling town in the United States by Bicycling Magazine, the route includes evenly spaced climbs throughout the stage and spectacular views. After 20 miles of flat roads, the riders will meet their first climb up a short, but steep section leading up to the Monticello Dam.

Another long, flat section along Lake Berryessa will take the riders to their second climb up Howell Mountain Road, followed by a fast descent into Napa Valley. After one final climb and a steep descent from Calistoga Road, the cyclists will finish the race with circuit laps in downtown Santa Rosa. In previous years, Santa Rosa fans have set the mark for one of the largest and most enthusiastic crowds of the entire race.

Additionally, fans in Santa Rosa will have the opportunity to watch the second-annual Amgen Tour of California Women’s Criterium. Held in conjunction with Stage 1 of the Amgen Tour of California, the Women’s Criterium will begin at 1 p.m. and will showcase some of the world’s top professional women cyclists competing for $15,000 in prizes. Set as a category Pro 1/2 race, the Amgen Tour of California Women’s Criterium will have a limit of eight riders per team. Once again using portions of the Stage 1 men’s finishing circuit in Santa Rosa, the Women’s Criterium will bring the thrill of professional women’s cycling to fans in the hours just before the men’s finish in downtown Santa Rosa.

Stage 2

Sausalito to Santa Cruz, Feb. 16

Start Time: 8:30 a.m.

Start Location: Spinnaker Restaurant at 100 Spinnaker Drive in Sausalito

Finish Location: Intersection of Front and Cooper streets in Santa Cruz

Starting on the northern side of the San Francisco Bay, Stage 2 will cover more than 100 miles from Sausalito to Santa Cruz. The stage will begin with a scenic start in Sausalito on the water and will head south over one of the most iconic structures in the country, the Golden Gate Bridge, and then through the streets of San Francisco. The route will then take the riders west down the California coastline on Highway 1, flanked by the picturesque backdrops of the Pacific Ocean on one side and Redwood forests on the other. This coastal stage will include two long, but moderate climbs on Tunitas Creek Road and Bonny Doon Road, which will be followed by lengthy and fast descents. The sprint to the finish in Santa Cruz will provide an exciting conclusion to Stage 2 of the race.

Stage 3

San Jose to Modesto, Feb. 17

Start Time: Noon

Start Location: Intersection of San Fernando Street and Almaden Boulevard in San Jose

Finish Location: Intersection of I and 12th streets in Modesto

Fans of the Amgen Tour of California may recognize part of Stage 3 from the 2008 race when the cyclists traveled from Modesto to San Jose; however, in 2009, the racers will be traveling the route in reverse with several changes. Beginning with a climb that is synonymous with cycling and the Amgen Tour of California, the cyclists will head up Sierra Road (1,930 feet) within the first five miles of the stage. This epic climb will be a defining moment in the race and will create an action-packed day of racing for the cyclists and the fans alike. After completing the Sierra Road climb, the riders will face fast and flat roads full of twists and turns (Calaveras Road alone has more than 40 switchbacks) before climbing Patterson Pass. The stage will finish with two circuits in downtown Modesto.

Stage 4

Merced to Clovis, Feb. 18

Start Time: 11 a.m.

Start Location: City Hall at the intersection of N and 18th streets in Merced

Finish Location: Intersection of Bullard and Pollasky avenues in Clovis

Stage 4 will introduce two new host cities and the Sierra Mountains to the Amgen Tour of California. With four KOMs (“King of the Mountain” competitions) and several sprints, Stage 4 will be a test for the riders with consistently hilly and technical terrain. From the start in Merced to the finish in Clovis, this stage will be characterized by consistent climbing surrounded by the beautiful mountain scenery. Fans can watch the climbs, always a spectator favorite, at any of the four locations: Highway 140, twice on Highway 49 and Crane Valley Road. Coming to a finish in Old Town Clovis, this stage will introduce the beauty of Central California to the tour.

Stage 5

Visalia to Paso Robles, Feb. 19

Start Time: 10 a.m.

Start Location: Intersection of Aceqia Avenue and Church Street in Visalia

Finish Location: Intersection of Spring and 11th streets in Paso Robles

At more than 130 miles, Stage 5, sponsored by Rabobank, is the longest stage of the race. A new course for the tour, Stage 5 will begin with a neutral start of parade laps through Visalia’s downtown area. Once the race wends its way through the start in Visalia, the riders will experience an amazing contrast between the previous day of racing in the Sierra Mountains, as they head through the vast stretch of flat roads on the San Joaquin Valley floor. For the first 100 miles of the stage, the riders will have virtually no protection from the wind, creating a challenging ride. Winding its way back to the coast, the route, which will include two sprints, will pass by vast cattle ranches and farms. Packed with rolling hills and large horse farms, the final 30-mile run into Paso Robles will be a fast sprint to the finish.

Stage 6

Solvang Individual Time Trial, Feb. 20

Start Time: Noon

Start Location: Intersection of Mission Drive and First Street

Finish Location: Copenhagen Drive

The Danish village of Solvang hosts some of the ProTour teams annually for training camps, as well as some of the largest cycling events in the United States. With the start and finish lines located only one block apart, Stage 6 is an ideal location for spectators to view the race. The route will highlight the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, winding through quaint towns, vineyards, farms, and one short, but steep climb up Ballard Canyon. This year’s short, flat and fast time trial will create a challenging test for the riders and is expected to be a decisive day of the race.

Media and the public are invited to a free “Ride the Route” event with race officials, special guests and Santa Barbara County dignitaries at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 at Solvang Park, First Street and Mission Drive. Specific details of the time trial route will be announced — accompanied by continental breakfast — followed by a 15-mile bike ride of the route through Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley. For more details, click here, e-mail [email protected] or [email protected], or call 805.688.6144, ext. 104, or 805.344.1717.

Stage 7

Santa Clarita to Pasadena, Feb. 21

Start Time: Noon

Start Location: Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita

Finish Location: West Drive, alongside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

The race from Santa Clarita to Pasadena proved to be a difficult one during the final stage of the 2008 tour, and this year will be no different. The first 25 miles of Stage 7, sponsored by Herbalife, include a gradual climb from Santa Clarita, through Acton, to the intersection of Angeles Forest Road. The route continues uphill, showcasing the San Gabriel Mountains, to the second-highest elevation ever reached by the Amgen Tour of California on the towering Millcreek Summit (4,906 feet). Descending with a 15-mile run to Angeles Crest Highway, the route begins a fast plunge to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. After more than 65 miles from Santa Clarita to Pasadena, with the mountains and the Rose Bowl serving as the backdrop, the peloton will complete the stage with five, five-mile laps on a very demanding circuit through the area surrounding the Rose Bowl. This course will provide a challenging, action-packed day leading up to the finale on Sunday.

Stage 8

Rancho Bernardo to Escondido, Feb. 22

Start Time: Noon

Start Location: Bernardo Center Drive in Rancho Bernardo

Finish Location: Intersection of Grand Avenue and Broadway in Escondido

With the final stage of the 2009 Amgen Tour of California as a difficult point-to-point road race, there is a chance to see an overall lead change, as well as a change in the KOM jersey leader on the last day.

With four climbs, including the highest point ever reached in the Amgen Tour of California, and two sprints, Stage 8, sponsored by Amgen, can easily be characterized as the most difficult final stage that the tour has ever seen. The cyclists will have to fight through the very end of the race, due to the addition of Palomar Mountain (5,123 feet). At 11.7 miles, a 7 percent average grade, 4,200 feet of climbing and 21 switchbacks, Palomar Mountain will provide a challenging conclusion.