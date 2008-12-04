Santa Barbara High School’s Dons Net Café Needs Your Vote

The Dons Net Café at Santa Barbara High School is one of 30 finalists in the Best Buy Youth Venture, a nationwide competition that rewards ventures that benefit communities.

Of the finalists, 15 will win in the nation. A win would help the Santa Barbara students implement environmental ventures and buy needed laptops for its VITA tax program.

Help Santa Barbara’s students by giving them your vote. Send a text to phone number 32075 and type BBYV10 (Best Buy Youth Venture 10) as the message. An immediate confirmation message will be sent thanking you for voting for the Dons Net Cafe. Residents can vote everyday until Jan. 16. The school is asking supporters to vote one time every 24 hours. Click here to vote online.

Posters also are available to hang at local businesses.

The grand opening will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19. Tamales and posole will be on the menu.

Lee Knodel represents the Don’s Net Cafe.