Upper Montecito Village Fundraiser to Benefit Fire Victims

Join your neighbors in thanking the Montecito Fire Department and help victims of the Tea Fire.

An Upper Montecito Village fundraiser for fire victims will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at “The Fountain” in Upper Montecito Village, 1482 E. Valley Road.

The event will include a raffle, refreshments and entertainment.

Buy an ornament from the fire charity of your choice and decorate the Tea Fire Relief Tree.

For more information, call Lana Marme at 805.969.6962.

Brian Kerstiens is an organizer of the fundraiser.