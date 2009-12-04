Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:43 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 
 

Brian Sarvis: Marijuana Dispensaries Are Out of Control

A larger zone of restriction around schools would help protect students

By Brian Sarvis | December 4, 2009 | 7:27 p.m.

Marijuana dispensaries continue to proliferate and are out of control.

Many of the existing or proposed dispensaries are within two blocks of our schools. Too many of our students come to school high or try to sell marijuana to other students. When confronted, they show us their card that allows them to obtain marijuana from a dispensary, or they get the marijuana from other teens who get it at dispensaries.

In August, the Santa Barbara School District Board of Education sent a letter to elected representatives asking that students be protected by establishing larger zones of restriction around schools and closing dispensaries during lunch and times when students travel home from school. Incredibly, dispensaries are allowed just 500 feet from schools.

We applaud the move to declare a moratorium, but are concerned that it will not apply to the dispensaries already seeking approval.

When California voters agreed to the compassionate use of medical marijuana, I do not think they intended to make it so easy for children to obtain marijuana. Students tell me “the stuff is easy to get,” either directly from the dispensaries as they turn 18 years old or from older teens who get it at the dispensaries. One student told me all he had to do was “buy a prescription” and he “was in business.”

Students high on marijuana are not enhancing their learning. More teens enter treatment for marijuana dependency than for all other illicit drugs combined, and the earlier teens start using marijuana, the more likely they are to become dependent later in life.

Our children need better protection.

— Brian Sarvis is superintendent of the Santa Barbara School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 