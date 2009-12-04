Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 4:45 am | Light Rain 50º

 
 
 

County Expands Eligibility for H1N1 Flu Shots

Additional clinics are scheduled for free vaccinations

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 4, 2009 | 6:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has expanded the groups eligible for free H1N1 flu shots to all residents except healthy adults age 25 or older.

The vaccine also is available to the following groups, regardless of age: health-care workers, pregnant women or those who care for or live with infants up to age 6 months.

Through Thursday, the health department had provided 13 community vaccination clinics and administered vaccine to more than 10,000 residents. More than 50,000 doses have been administered by local physicians.

In Santa Barbara County, 54 hospitalizations have been associated with H1N1 as of Monday, and the number of deaths has reached five.

Increased supplies of H1N1 vaccine have been received, and additional vaccination clinics have been scheduled for eligible groups at the following locations:

» 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Santa Maria Public Health Clinic, 2115 S. Centerpointe Parkway

» 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real

» 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, County Health Clinic, 301 N. R St., Lompoc

» 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Carpinteria Fire Station, 911 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria

Vaccination clinics will end earlier if vaccine supplies are depleted.

The health department also has been operating an H1N1 flu information phone line where nurses respond to public inquiries in English and Spanish. From Sept. 23 to Friday, 1,967 calls had been taken. Call the hot line at 888.722.6358 for information.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 