Paul Gamberdella: The Blessing and the Curse of Owning South Coast Industrial Property

A dearth of prospective tenants increases challenge of keeping space leased

By Paul Gamberdella | December 24, 2009 | 7:20 p.m.

Paul Gamberdella
During the “good times,” it’s great to own industrial property on the South Coast. There tend to be few management headaches and if the property should become vacant, the work required to attract a new tenant is minimal. Industrial tenants often do not require the costly tenant improvements that office and retail tenants will mandate. So why isn’t there more of a demand to own industrial property on the South Coast?

Well, the current market condition brings about the proverbial “other side of the coin.” During tough economic times on the South Coast, industrial tenants can be hard to come by.

Most industrial users require being at ground level because of the nature of their work (manufacturing, R&D, distribution, etc.). The South Coast’s unique location breeds higher than customary land prices. Consequently, when you do see new development on the South Coast you will rarely find development of a single-story building. The lack of new industrial development keeps existing industrial property owners insulated from the threat of new competing properties, which has kept industrial vacancy low. Industrial vacancy in Santa Barbara has averaged less than 3 percent over the last 10 years.

With the higher cost of living on the South Coast, we have seen an exodus of many industrial-oriented companies whose workforce can no longer afford to live here. This exodus has resulted in a shallow pool of potential tenants for industrial property owners. With the current economy, this pool of tenants seems to be at a stand-still and, as a result, some industrial properties have been on the market for over a year.

If you currently own industrial property on the South Coast, you definitely have something that is unique. However, if that property is vacant or soon to be vacant it may take some time before a replacement tenant can be found.

For more information, contact Paul Gamberdella at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) of Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.

