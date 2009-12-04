Santa Maria Man Arrested in Attempted Rape

The victim tells police she was attacked after accepting a ride

About 3:30 a.m. Friday, Santa Maria police officers were sent to the 1000 block of West Harding on a report of a disturbance.

Officers located the victim of an attempted rape, partially clothed in the 1000 block of West Harding.

The victim reported that she had accepted a ride from the suspect, and while driving she passed out after having been drinking earlier in the evening. When the victim woke up, they were parked and the suspect was attempting to make sexual advances on her.

The victim told police that she resisted the suspect, and he then began to batter her. The suspect then forcibly removed some of the victim’s clothing. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and out of the vehicle.

The victim ran to a nearby residence. The suspect left the area on foot and was located a short distance away with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit.

David Mansano Cervantez, 25, of Santa Maria, was arrested without incident.

— Mark Norling is a sergeant with the Santa Maria Police Department.