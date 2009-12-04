Traffic Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara Marathon
Sunday's route, from Goleta to Santa Barbara, includes a portion of Highway 225
By Susana Cruz | December 4, 2009 | 6:32 p.m.
Motorists are advised to be aware of the Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon from 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
The event will begin on Hollister Avenue near Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta and includes a portion of Highway 225 (Las Positas Road/Shoreline Drive) to SBCC.
Motorists and cyclists are advised to use caution during the event, which will conclude in Santa Barbara.
Volunteer staff and law enforcement will be along the route to ensure the safety of cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.
— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for the Caltrans.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.