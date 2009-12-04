Traffic Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara Marathon

Sunday's route, from Goleta to Santa Barbara, includes a portion of Highway 225

Motorists are advised to be aware of the Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon from 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The event will begin on Hollister Avenue near Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta and includes a portion of Highway 225 (Las Positas Road/Shoreline Drive) to SBCC.

Motorists and cyclists are advised to use caution during the event, which will conclude in Santa Barbara.

Volunteer staff and law enforcement will be along the route to ensure the safety of cyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for the Caltrans.