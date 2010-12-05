Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Yes, Jon Anderson Performs On His Own in Lobero Concert

Co-founder of legendary British band promises to rock on Monday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 5, 2010 | 12:28 a.m.

The many generations of fans of the classic British rock group, Yes, will rejoice to learn that Bill Silva will present “An Acoustic Evening with Jon Anderson” — Yes’ co-founder and lead singer through most of the group’s permutations — at 8 p.m. Monday on stage at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

Lancashire-born Anderson, whose naturally high voice — not falsetto! — lingers in the memory as a kind of signature for Yes, has also maintained an extensive career as a solo artist, and in other temporary combinations — most memorably, with the Greek musician and sound-track composer, Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, called “Vangelis.” Anderson founded Yes — with bassist Chris Squire, guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford — in 1969. In 1971, Kaye was replaced by keyboardist Rick Wakeman, who formed, with Anderson, the creative axis of the group from then on.

The huge, expansive, orchestral sound of Yes — which took its inspiration, I think, from the Beatles’ Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the Moody Blues’ 1967 album, Days of Future Passed — will obviously not be translatable to an acoustic solo evening at the Lobero. But Anderson’s other gifts, such as his amazing ability as a poet and tunesmith and his haunting, ethereal vocals, will be much in evidence. Anderson is also known for his spirituality and his idealism.

Tickets to Jon Anderson are $75 (Gold Circle) and $55 (General Reserved) and are available from the Lobero box office, by phone at 805.963.0761 or click here to order tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

