Gerald Carpenter: Yes, Jon Anderson Performs On His Own in Lobero Concert

The many generations of fans of the classic British rock group, Yes, will rejoice to learn that Bill Silva will present “An Acoustic Evening with Jon Anderson” — Yes’ co-founder and lead singer through most of the group’s permutations — at 8 p.m. Monday on stage at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

Lancashire-born Anderson, whose naturally high voice — not falsetto! — lingers in the memory as a kind of signature for Yes, has also maintained an extensive career as a solo artist, and in other temporary combinations — most memorably, with the Greek musician and sound-track composer, Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, called “Vangelis.” Anderson founded Yes — with bassist Chris Squire, guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye and drummer Bill Bruford — in 1969. In 1971, Kaye was replaced by keyboardist Rick Wakeman, who formed, with Anderson, the creative axis of the group from then on.

The huge, expansive, orchestral sound of Yes — which took its inspiration, I think, from the Beatles’ Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the Moody Blues’ 1967 album, Days of Future Passed — will obviously not be translatable to an acoustic solo evening at the Lobero. But Anderson’s other gifts, such as his amazing ability as a poet and tunesmith and his haunting, ethereal vocals, will be much in evidence. Anderson is also known for his spirituality and his idealism.

Tickets to Jon Anderson are $75 (Gold Circle) and $55 (General Reserved) and are available from the Lobero box office, by phone at 805.963.0761 or click here to order tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .