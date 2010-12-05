Ruthie Tremmel to Retire as Longtime Head of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

41-year Carpinteria resident joined Girls Inc. in 2002, to be honored next year for service

Ruthie Tremmel, executive director of Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria since 2002, will retire in the spring, Girls Inc. board president Craig Price announced Saturday.

A Carpinteria resident for 41 years, Tremmel taught in the Carpinteria Unified School District, followed by a stint as vice president of human resources for Dako Corp. prior to joining Girls Inc. in 2002.

Price commended Tremmel for her effectiveness in leading a strong and committed staff and Board of Directors.

“Under Ruthie’s leadership, GIC has grown in both fundraising and in number of girls served, and has broadened its reach and influence through valuable partnerships resulting in important public recognition and collaboration,” Price said.

Among the accomplishments attributed to Tremmel’s leadership:



» For two consecutive years, GIC was recognized by Girls Inc. National and by the prestigious Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Families Count Family Strengthening Award for GIC programs, including Math and Science Connections, Computer Literacy for Parents, Latina Moms, and SMART Nights, covering Science, Math and Relevant Technology.

» GIC is one of only eight Girls Inc. affiliates to receive a very competitive grant from the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

» The Corporate Camp for Entrepreneurs in New York City selected five local girls from the GIC Teen Program to attend the national corporate camp focused on hands-on experience in planning to launch an entrepreneurial project.

» Collaboration with the Carpinteria Unified School District allows GIC to conduct programs in school during and after school.

» GIC’s juvenile justice director was a speaker at the congressional briefing on Girls and Juvenile Justice held in Washington, D.C., and at a Cal Lutheran lecture series on Girls in the Juvenile Justice System.

» GIC’s 16,000-square-foot facility was built in the mid-1990s with the support of hundreds of local individuals, foundations and corporations. The center is used for many community functions and programs.

“GIC is strong and well supported with a well-trained and effective staff, a dedicated board, a committed donor base, and a culture of performance that is focused on the needs of girls and young women in our community,” Price said.

“Ruthie has had a gifted hand in all of our success. We are pleased that Ruthie will continue to guide us through this transition and we expect the future for girls and young women to continue to be enhanced and improved by the work of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.”

Gail McMahon Persoon, immediate past president of GIC, announced that Tremmel will be honored in March at the annual GIC Women of Inspiration Luncheon for her service to GIC, her inspiration to women of all ages, and her dedication to working to improve the lives of local girls.

“Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is well-positioned to continue its success,” Tremmel said. “During this transition, I look forward to celebrating and saluting our young girls, our donors who have ‘adopted’ our cause and our mission, our Board of Directors, and our talented and hardworking staff.”

Tremmel’s retirement does not mean “uninvolved.” She will continue her long community involvement, which has included serving as president of the Carpinteria High School Boosters Club, as well as a board member of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the personnel board of the city of Carpinteria and the CUSD Affirmative Action Committee. A recipient of the Rotary International Paul Harris Award, Tremmel will serve as president of the Carpinteria Morning Rotary Club effective in July.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria was founded in 1971 as a summer camp for 33 girls and began year-round programs in 1975. In 1982, GIC became an affiliate of Girls Inc. National, considered the nation’s leading expert in programs for young girls. Girls Inc. National provides local access to a nationwide network of training, programming, resources and technical assistance.

Today, Girls Inc. provides a safe and secure place for more than 600 young girls and teens to grow and learn to make healthy and safe choices in life-defining decisions. Girls Inc.’s mission is to inspire and empower girls and young women to achieve personal, social, political and economic success in order to become strong, smart and bold.

— Billie Maunz represents Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria.