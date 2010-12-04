Santa Barbara Businesses Step Up Efforts to Manage Online Reputations

Tourism industry adapts to Internet feedback, but finds reviewer concerns over homeless population to be a tangled Web

Kenny Hyder was using Yelp to write reviews of Santa Barbara businesses when he gave a three-star review to a popular restaurant.

Hyder, owner of Hyder Media, which specializes in search engine optimization, wasn’t exactly pleased with his meal.

“To be honest, I think I ordered the wrong thing when I went here,” Hyder wrote.

But after the owner of the restaurant immediately responded, asking what was wrong and how the restaurant could improve, Hyder had a reason to come back. He decided to blog about his experience.

“What’s remarkable about this to me is, they don’t really need my business,” Hyder wrote. “But good customer service always puts the customer first, regardless of whether it needs to or not” because it builds customer loyalty.

On his second visit, he tried a different entrée.

“It was fantastic, and I will definitely be going back,” Hyder wrote. “Question is, why aren’t more businesses catching on to this whole customer service thing?”

According to a 2009 BusinessWeek survey, 70 percent of Americans consult product reviews or consumer ratings before making a purchase, while 19 percent post reviews of their own. Thirty-four percent blog about the products or services.

In addition to Yelp, popular review sites include CitySearch, Expedia, Google, TripAdvisor and YellowPages. Businesses are also branching out to Facebook and Twitter as another means to engage with consumers. A well-established site such as TripAdvisor draws 5 million daily visitors who contribute an average of 21 comments and photos per minute.

With so many channels available to monitor what customers are saying, many Santa Barbara businesses realize online reputation management is a necessity. Jeanette Webber, managing partner of the Santa Barbara Hotel Group, oversees five hotels: the Best Western Encino Lodge & Suites, 2220 Bath St.; Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, 3850 State St.; Brisas Del Mar, Inn at the Beach, 223 Castillo St.; Inn by the Harbor, 433 W. Montecito St.; and Lavender Inn by the Sea, 206 Castillo St.

“I read every comment of all five of hotels and take those reviews and sit down with those department heads,” Webber said. “We take them very seriously because they can ruin you if you don’t. If they are valid concerns, not addressing them can cost you a tremendous amount of money.”

Rebecca Johnson, general manager of Inn of the Spanish Garden, 915 Garden St., uses the feedback as a training tool, explaining to her employees how to respond to certain types of praise or criticism.

“It makes sense to respond online to let other people see, and because online is such a key part of marketing, you have to know what is being said about you and stay current,” Johnson said. “If you don’t pay attention to what is being blogged about in your business, it will suffer.”

Social Star PR, a Santa Barbara online reputation management company, helps businesses manage online feedback. The company, founded by Mike Owen, shows where the business is listed and if the information is correct, monitors and responds to comments on all social platforms, analyzes feedback trends, and depicts how the business fares against competitors relative to search-engine recognition.

“People talk,” Owen said. “They tell each other where to go to get good value for their money, and which places to avoid. These conversations used to happen around the water cooler or over the backyard fence. Word of mouth used to spread like a whisper, but with social networking, now it’s like a negative commenter is standing out in front of your place with a bullhorn saying ‘Don’t go in here.’”

But when someone responds to a customer’s concern online, it makes them feel recognized, said Shannon Turner Brooks, communications director at the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission.

“If you actually address a valid complaint or criticism, then the user who gave feedback feels like they are heard,” she said. “Everybody just wants to be heard and there are a lot of ways to speak up.”

Webber agreed, noting that customer retention is especially important during this tough economic time.

“We make our product better by taking comments to heart,” she said. “By responding we show other guests that management of this hotel cares about their opinions.”

But there are some situations over which Santa Barbara businesses have less control. A common thread of online criticism that various local hoteliers have received concerns the city’s homeless population.

“People pay their hard-earned dollars to stay here and have lots of other choices,” Webber said. “Tourists are most affected because it makes them feel unsafe.”

Teresa Stiff, general manager of West Beach Inn, at 306 W. Cabrillo Blvd. near Pershing Park, recently was approached by a police officer who told her to call 9-1-1 each time there was a homeless situation so city officials can understand the impact and regularity of the issue. The hotel previously called a different number for homeless cases.

“It’s a huge issue and it is something that needs to be dealt with immediately,” Stiff said.

She said she found it ironic that the city spends money promoting car-free trips to Santa Barbara, which makes it more accommodating to the homeless.

“When you don’t feel like you have the backing of the city, it’s frustrating,” Stiff said. “I think the city has been looking the other way (with the homeless population).”

Webber went as far as hiring a security guard to keep the homeless off her properties and prevent them from stealing breakfast from the lobby buffets, panhandling and looking through the windows of guests’ rooms.

“I’ve responded to reviews online that say they love the hotel’s accommodations and service, but will never come back again because a homeless person accosted them,” Webber said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .