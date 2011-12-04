New Program Offers Scholarships for First-Generation UCSB Students in Engineering

A new UCSB scholarship program is now accepting applications from undergraduates in the College of Engineering who are first-generation college students.
Funded by the National Science Foundation, the S-STEM (Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program aims to enhance the graduation rates of first-generation college students majoring in engineering.
The scholarships are intended only for first-generation college students — defined as students for whom neither parent has earned a four-year college degree — because they have significantly lower college completion rates than continuing-generation college students.
The first group of ESTEEM scholars will be announced in early 2012. Scholarships valued between $2,000 and $9,500 will be awarded to students with financial need.