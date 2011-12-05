Frost Advisory Declared for Santa Barbara County as Nighttime Temperatures Poised to Plummet

Windy conditions could develop locally but worst gusts are expected to strike in Ventura, Los Angeles counties

A frost advisory was issued for wind-protected areas of Santa Barbara County on Sunday as a cold, dry air mass is expected to send overnight temperatures plunging to near or below freezing.

The National Weather Service advisory is in effect both Sunday night and Monday night, with temperatures forecast to drop as low as 29 degrees in some locations.

Meanwhile, another surge in damaging offshore winds is expected to pummel Ventura and Los Angeles counties until midafternoon Monday and then resume late Monday. Authorities say more than 50,000 Southern California Edison customers remain without power in Los Angeles County after last week’s destructive windstorms.

As before, the worst of the wind is forecast to bypass Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, although winds gusting to 10 mph are possible Monday night.

Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 30s.

Weather service officials cautioned that sensitive outdoor plants could be damaged or killed if left uncovered during frost conditions.

