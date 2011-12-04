Fun and Fit: What’s Your Natural and True Posture? Part 1

K and A walk you through the first step — determining your current stance

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the first in a five-part series on posture.]

Do you want to improve your posture? Are you keen to enjoy the happy, comfy, confident body that good posture brings? Do you want to instantly look five pounds thinner? OK, so now we have your attention.

To get where you’re going, you need to know where you start. Or something like that.

We were tempted to start with “Peter Piper Picked a Peck of Perfect Posture,” but you might have thought we were pickled.

Your first step is to know your current posture — unchanged, unmodified, no artificial sticks-up-the-wherever added. But how can you establish your normal stance without already thinking about trying to “correct” it?

Cue the trumpets as Fun and Fit talk you through an easy way to get to your regular, 100 percent all-natural beefcake posture. Once you have that established, you are in the perfect position to make assessments, observations and improvements.

And with enough comments on this post, we might make those video sequels showing you how to assess and progress.

For now, don’t mess with what you have going now. Just know what you are dealing with. Us! And you!

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .