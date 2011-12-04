Goleta Rotary Evening Club Congratulates Goleta’s Finest Man of the Year, Dick Temple

Dick Temple, a member and past president of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, was presented with the Goleta’s Finest 2011 Man of the Year award Nov. 30 at Bacara Resort & Spa.

Family and friends gathered to honor and celebrate Temple when the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce presented this prestigious award at the 62nd Annual Goleta’s Finest festivities. Temple has dedicated his life to make this world a better place.

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome and you can meet Man of the Year Dick Temple and learn about the many different and gratifying ways we serve our community.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or club president Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Congratulations to The Man of the Year, Dick Temple!

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.