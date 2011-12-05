San Marcos High Marching Band Earns 3rd Place in Southern California State Championships

Royals buck high winds to turn in trophy performance; band to put on free show Tuesday on campus

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard took the field for the final time in competition Saturday at Warren High School in Downey for the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association State Championships.

Twelve bands qualified for Division 1A, which was determined by scores received in the regular season. San Marcos had seen great success this year after winning all four competitions entered. The Royals were seeded third going into the championships and were able to keep that position as they took the bronze medal with a score of 77.05.

Charter Oak High in Covina and Los Angeles High placed first and second, respectively, with scores of 77.65 and 76.20.

San Marcos faced great adversity with the worst gusts of wind the whole day, which led to technical difficulties, but the Royals overcame and performed a fantastic show.

“I am extremely proud of the students for their performance today and for working hard this whole season,” said director Michael Kiyoi. “They deserve all the credit and praise for their achievements this year and for sticking together as a family. It is not often you have a group of high school students who will work from June until December every day, after school and on the weekends to achieve something truly special.”

The San Marcos Marching Band and Colorguard is led by Drum Major Niko Victoria and will be performing a free community show at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Warkentin Stadium on the San Marcos High campus, 4750 Hollister Ave.

— Michael Kiyoi is the director of the San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard.