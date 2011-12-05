Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:19 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High Marching Band Earns 3rd Place in Southern California State Championships

Royals buck high winds to turn in trophy performance; band to put on free show Tuesday on campus

By Michael Kiyoi for San Marcos High School | December 5, 2011 | 2:36 a.m.

The San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard took the field for the final time in competition Saturday at Warren High School in Downey for the Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association State Championships.

Twelve bands qualified for Division 1A, which was determined by scores received in the regular season. San Marcos had seen great success this year after winning all four competitions entered. The Royals were seeded third going into the championships and were able to keep that position as they took the bronze medal with a score of 77.05.

Charter Oak High in Covina and Los Angeles High placed first and second, respectively, with scores of 77.65 and 76.20.

San Marcos faced great adversity with the worst gusts of wind the whole day, which led to technical difficulties, but the Royals overcame and performed a fantastic show.

“I am extremely proud of the students for their performance today and for working hard this whole season,” said director Michael Kiyoi. “They deserve all the credit and praise for their achievements this year and for sticking together as a family. It is not often you have a group of high school students who will work from June until December every day, after school and on the weekends to achieve something truly special.”

The San Marcos Marching Band and Colorguard is led by Drum Major Niko Victoria and will be performing a free community show at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Warkentin Stadium on the San Marcos High campus, 4750 Hollister Ave.

Click here to connect with San Marcos High School on Facebook. Click here to follow San Marcos High on Twitter: @SanMarcosRoyals.

— Michael Kiyoi is the director of the San Marcos High School Marching Band and Colorguard.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 