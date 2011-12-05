Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:17 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Let’s Get the Mall Rolling with a La Cumbre Plaza WE Would Like to See

Nobody asked us but — this being Santa Barbara —we can put in our two cents' worth and shop around

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | @lesliedinaberg | December 5, 2011 | 3:25 a.m.

Z: What would you do if you owned La Cumbre Plaza?

She: Is this my surprise Christmas gift? Oh, sweetie, you’re the best!

Z: No, I didn’t buy you La Cumbre Plaza for Christmas.

She: Five Points?

Z: No ...

She: It better not be the Galleria.

Z: I didn’t buy you any malls for Christmas. Why do you think I bought you a mall?

She: You asked me what I would do with La Cumbre Plaza.

Z: It was just a thought experiment.

She: That’s a terrible Christmas present.

Z: Let me start over. You’re not getting a mall, but if you owned La Cumbre Plaza, what would you do with it?

She: Fine, I’ll play. I definitely wouldn’t add a Cartier. It’s strange enough that there’s a Tiffany & Co. in the mall where I used to go to Toy World and Hot Dog on a Stick.

Z: Here’s what I would do. I would add a new fourplex movie theater with big screens and a THX sound system. Santa Barbara is missing out on exceptional sound, so it would be nice to finally have that, and even better to have it within walking distance.

She: Do we get to program the movies?

Z: Absolutely.

She: Then let’s put in a theater. I’ll put big, new releases on two of the screens, serious movies on another screen, and a different art film on the last screen every two weeks. Plus they should have 11:30 a.m. screenings during the week, so if I do get a day off work I can see a movie before Koss gets home from school.

Z: And those giant, rocking seats. They are so comfy.

She: And really good, consistently fresh hot popcorn. The kind with no calories.

Z: In this fantasy, you can either own the mall or have no-calorie popcorn, not both. Well?

She: I’m thinking.

Z: Fine. I’ll give you low-calorie popcorn.

She: But then I want ice cream and yogurt for after the movie. I think a McConnell’s would be perfect there.

Z: The board took a vote, and we agree.

She: And then we need something to do when we’re waiting for the movie, so we’ll need a bookstore with a café. But a good café and a good bookstore. Like the old Earthling Bookstore with the Nordstrom Café inside, but not quite so expensive.

Z: Perfect.

She: And it should be open until midnight, just in case I finish my current book and don’t like any of the other 22 that are sitting on my bedside.

Z: I thought that was why you needed an iPad.

She: Not the same thing. Our mall should also have a really good neighborhood bar, with fun people I know hanging out there, just in case we don’t feel like yogurt after the movie.

Z: A neighborhood bar. That could be fun. With 100 different beers on tap, Boggle and Scrabble tournaments, and air hockey.

She: Yeah. And they’d all yell “Leslie” when I walked in.

Z: My dream bar just morphed ...

She: ... into an even dreamier bar!

Z: Sure. That’s what I was going to say. But you realize you’re not actually getting a mall for Christmas, right?

She: I know. But if you can’t buy me a mall for Christmas, can you at least pick up a little something for me at Tiffany & Co.? They have one in La Cumbre Plaza. You could walk there.

Z: Seriously?

She: As long as we’re fantasizing.

Z: I was thinking more along the lines of something from Hot Dog on a Stick.

She: Yes, dear.

— Share your thoughts with .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous She Said, Z Said columns. Follow Leslie Dinaberg on Twitter.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 