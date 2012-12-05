Santa Barbara District Brings Back 180-Day School Year

It will be a full 180-day school year for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, thanks to the passage of Proposition 30, Superintendent Dave Cash said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The district had negotiated seven furlough days — and five fewer days of class for students — with the Santa Barbara Teachers Association and the local California School Employees Association, but new negotiations began after November’s election.

The last day of school will be Thursday, June 6 for the 2012-13 school year, and the district will reschedule high school graduations accordingly.

School districts would have faced millions of dollars in midyear “trigger cuts” if Gov. Jerry Brown’s November tax initiative failed, and Cash said the Santa Barbara district had to make those cuts this summer instead of waiting for the election’s outcome because of employee notification laws.

The seven negotiated furlough days yielded $3.4 million in savings.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.