Holiday Festival of Voices Concert on Saturday to Benefit DP Vocal Music Program
By | December 4, 2012 | 5:14 p.m.
The 2012 Holiday Festival of Voices Winter Vocal Music Concert featuring the Dos Pueblos Concert Choir will be held at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.
Admission is a $5 suggested donation, with proceeds benefiting the Dos Pueblos Vocal Music Program.
The event is sponsored by Italia Pizza & Pasta and Nu Image Ad Group.
Click here for more information.
