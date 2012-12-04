Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:10 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara Light Up a Life Stars Available Through December

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | December 4, 2012 | 4:48 p.m.

This past weekend, Hospice of Santa Barbara hosted its 29th annual holiday Light Up a Life celebrations in Goleta and Santa Barbara, inviting families and friends to gather to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones.

The third of the three ceremonies will take place at the Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza in Carpinteria at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 8. Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate a memorial tree at each site through the month of December.

Light Up a Life memorial stars will be sold throughout December and are now available at the following locations:

» Anna’s Bakery in Camino Real Marketplace

» Lobero Theatre box office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday)

» Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria

» Peebee & Jay’s, 1007 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria

» Montecito Bank & Trust, 1023 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria

» Hospice of Santa Barbara office, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, and at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org or by calling 805.563.8820

A $15 or more donation is suggested for each star, and all proceeds support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara.

