Missing Santa Barbara Teen with Autism Found Safe
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews |
| December 4, 2012 | 5:25 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Police Department has located a 15-year-old boy with autism reported missing on Tuesday.
Sgt. Riley Harwood said Andrew Campuzano went missing about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Santa Barbara High School, but was found around 2:30 p.m.
Harwood said Campuzano did not appear to be the victim of foul play.
