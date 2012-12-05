Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:55 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Certifies November Election Results

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 5, 2012 | 2:28 a.m.

The results of November’s election were made official Tuesday when the Santa Barbara County Elections Office certified the outcomes.

Releasing the final ballot tally by the certification deadline solidified the winners of three races in the county — in Santa Maria, Goleta and Carpinteria — that last week were too close to determine because 10,000 provisional ballots and 1,000 absentee ballots were still being counted.

Newcomer Terri Zuniga and incumbent Bob Orach earned two spots on the Santa Maria City Council, with Etta Waterfield edged out by just two votes to finish in third.

The close race saw Zuniga finish with 9,728 votes, Orach with 9,219 votes and Waterfield with 9,217 votes.

Sharon Rose beat out Steven Majoewsky for the third open seat on the Goleta Sanitary District board. She joins John Fox and George Emerson, the two top vote-getters.

Majoewsky, who was leading for the spot, fell behind by 21 votes in the second post-election count, and was eventually defeated by 134 votes. Rose finished with 6,871 votes compared to Majoewsky’s 6,737 votes.

In the Carpinteria Valley Water District, 29 votes made the difference as Polly Holcombe took the second open seat over Shirley Johnson. Holcombe joins June Van Wingerden, the candidate with the most votes.

While Johnson had more votes initially, Holcombe came out on top in the final count, with 2,618 votes compared to Johnson’s 2,589 votes.

All certified election results can be viewed by clicking here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

