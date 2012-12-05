Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council Hears Options for Filling Open Seat

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 5, 2012 | 2:13 a.m.

Etta Waterfield may have narrowly lost her bid in November’s election for the Santa Maria City Council, but she could take a seat after all depending on how the next City Council decides to fill its soon-to-be vacant seat.

Community members, Mayor Larry Lavagnino and Waterfield herself spoke Tuesday in favor of appointing Waterfield — the third-highest vote-getter in November’s council election — to fill the seat that will open when City Councilwoman Alice Patino takes the mayor’s chair later this month.

Discussion was heard, but no action taken, during Tuesday night’s council meeting, at which City Manager Rick Haydon presented the five-member council with four options.

A newly elected City Council is expected to vote on the decision at its Dec. 18 meeting.

Haydon said the council must either call a special election or appoint someone to serve the remaining two years of Patino’s four-year term within 60 days of the seat opening.

Council members and most of the 11 community members who spoke in the public comment session agreed that spending about $194,250 of taxpayers’ money on a special election would be a waste of time and money.

Haydon told the council they could also appoint someone to fill the seat on a temporary basis until an election is held or take applications from interested individuals to then make an appointment.

Nine of 11 community members spoke in favor of appointing Waterfield, with one person for a special election and another in favor of appointing City Councilman Mike Cordero, whose last meeting was Tuesday after an unsuccessful bid for mayor.

Most referenced the closeness of this year’s council results, which showed Waterfield pushed out for third place by just two votes to incumbent Bob Orach.

“I support the third person winning,” community member Robert Dickerson said. “You see the will of the voters. It’s an issue of fairness. It’s a no-brainer. I would hope that the next City Council does so immediately with a 4-0 vote.”

Community members noted that a precedent has already been set to make an immediate appointment, which is how the council filled three of four such vacancies in the past 20 years — in 1984, 2000 and 2003. All immediate council appointments were the person with the third most votes in the general election, Haydon said.

Waterfield said she hoped the new City Council would consider the closeness of the race.

“I’d appreciate it,” she said.

Haydon noted that the council could decide what to do with the seat after Dec. 18, but it would have to direct staff to begin planning for a special election no later than that date.

After public comment, Cordero said he does have an interest in staying on the council.

“I’m very much interested in continuing to volunteer and serve this council,” Cordero said.

Council members expressed an interest to resolve the situation by the Dec. 18 meeting.

During his last-ever meeting as mayor, Lavagnino said the new council might want to create a city policy for appointment.

“It’s incumbent upon the new council to set a policy for in the future so that these kinds of things don’t happen again,” he said, noting a preference to appoint Waterfield because the results were so close. “I believe it’s a matter of fairness.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 