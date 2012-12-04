Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:17 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
Shannon Clark: The ‘411’ on Care Management

By Shannon Clark for Senior Alternatives Inc. | December 4, 2012

When an aging loved one begins to require assistance, it can impact the entire family. Often families become overwhelmed with the numerous challenges of managing their loved ones’ care. As problems become larger and more complex, families often struggle with the time and expense related to coordinating services, supervising caregivers and finding available local resources.

A professional care manager can help ensure their loved one is able to maintain the highest quality of life.

What Does a Care Manager Provide?

» Assessment: Through a detailed bio-psychosocial assessment, the care manager will gather information about the older adult’s emotional and health status, medication management, current health-care providers, home safety, caregiver stress and burden, preferred social activities, long-term care financing, family and social support, and the older adult’s ability to live independently in their present situation. This assessment is used to document and review current concerns and to assist in anticipating and planning for future needs.

» Specialized care plan: Based on information gathered during the initial assessment, the care manager develops a care plan to address areas of concern. Recommendations may include home care, counseling, education, alternative living arrangements, socialization plans, medical, legal and financial referrals, and benefit entitlements.Care plans should be regularly monitored for effectiveness and adjusted to address changing needs.

» Coordination of services: The care manager then puts the care plan into action. Since they have extensive knowledge of the local resources available, this can be done more efficiently, saving the family time, money and unnecessary stress.

» Communication: The care manager can serve as the liaison among health-care providers, other social service agencies,and the client and involved family members. Interested parties are apprised of all changes affecting their loved one’s well-being.

Who Can Benefit from Care Management?

» Family and friends of elderly or dependent adults

» Physicians and other medical professionals who are concerned about their patients’ well-being

» Hospital and rehabilitation social workers/discharge planners who want to ensure their patient remains medically compliant after discharge to reduce the likelihood the patient will be readmitted.

» Elder law and estate planning attorneys.

» Fiduciaries and other legal representatives who need an objective assessment of a client’s current concerns and assistance in planning for future needs.

» Financial representatives and accountants

Senior Alternatives Inc. has been providing consistent, high-quality home care, care management and fiduciary services since 1995. While our focus is on older adults, we assist clients of all ages.

For more information click here, call 888.451.4290 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Shannon Clark is the director of client services for Senior Alternatives Inc..

